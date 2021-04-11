Morgan’s KKR Trump Warner’s Sunrisers by 10 Runs in Chennai

The SRH innings started with captain David Warner being dropped at point, off the bowling of Harbhajan Singh, who was playing his first competitive match since the 2019 IPL. The over ended with Wriddhiman Saha hitting a six but Warner fell in the next over to Krishna, after scoring three runs.

Saha then fell off the very first ball of the third over bowled by Shakib Al Hasan.

Bairstow and Pandey then got SRH on track with a 92-run partnership for the third wicket which came off just 67 balls.

However, KKR tightened the noose after the 13th over in which Bairstow fell to Pat Cummins. While Abdul Samad gave hope to the 2016 champions with two sixes in the 19th over, SRH needed 16 runs off the last six balls to win the match.

Andre Russell bowled the last over and conceded just five runs off five balls to take KKR over the line.