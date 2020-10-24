IPL: Nitish Rana Pays Tribute To Late Father-in-Law After His 50
Rana displayed a KKR jersey with his late father-in-law’s name, who passed away on Friday.
Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) batsman Nitish Rana paid a heartfelt tribute to his father-in-law Surinder Marwah after reaching his 50, against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Sunday.
Opening the batting, Rana scored his second fifty of the tournament and after reaching his 50, he called the 12th man from the KKR dugout to change his gloves. Along with the gloves, Rinku Singh also brought a KKR jersey number 63 with him. Rana took the jersey and displayed it with the name, Surinder written on it.
KKR then informed on Twitter that his father-in-law Mr. Marwah had passed away on Friday, 23 October, and Rana’s half-century was a tribute to him.
Rana, who hasn’t been in run-scoring form for his team, put aside the personal loss and came back into form after smashing 81 runs off 53 balls. This was only his second of this IPL, the previous one also came against DC.
Rana’s innings gave the KKR’s innings the much-needed momentum and took them to a strong first innings score.
