IPL: Nitish Rana Pays Tribute To Late Father-in-Law After His 50

Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) batsman Nitish Rana paid a heartfelt tribute to his father-in-law Surinder Marwah after reaching his 50, against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Sunday.

Opening the batting, Rana scored his second fifty of the tournament and after reaching his 50, he called the 12th man from the KKR dugout to change his gloves. Along with the gloves, Rinku Singh also brought a KKR jersey number 63 with him. Rana took the jersey and displayed it with the name, Surinder written on it.

KKR then informed on Twitter that his father-in-law Mr. Marwah had passed away on Friday, 23 October, and Rana’s half-century was a tribute to him.