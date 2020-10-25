Fans Hail Arshdeep and Mandeep After KXIP’s Thrilling Win Over SRH

Kings XI Punjab snatched victory from the jaws of defeat to come from behind and defeat SRH by 12 runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, 24 October.

The resounding victory has still kept them in the hunt for the playoffs race following victories in their last four outings.

On Saturday, against a competent Sunrisers Hyderabad, they registered a dramatic win after being restricted to 126/7, courtesy Nicholas Pooran’s 32* off 28 balls.

Chasing 127, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow had the perfect start and SRH were cruising at 56/0 after 7 overs. But Punjab’s bowlers then stepped up and slowly started chipping away at the SRH batting order, eventually bowling out the team for 114.