IPL Points Table: KXIP Move To 5th, Delhi & KKR Remain Unchanged

Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders came out on top against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Saturday's fixtures ensuring their campaigns remain on track for a playoffs berth.

Punjab defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in an edge of the seat low-scoring thriller. Put into bat first, KXIP only managed 126/7 in their 20 overs. In reply, KXIP choked Sunrisers Hyderabad to get them all out on 114, winning the match by 12 runs.

Chris Jordan and Arshdeep Singh stood out with the ball picking up three wickets each.