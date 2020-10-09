Bishnoi Developing ‘Chutki Flipper’ Under Kumble’s Guidance 

"He used to bowl fast when we took him in as a youngster about a decade or so back. Shane Warne had won the inaugural IPL but was still the flavour 2-3 years later, as people were still talking about him and how he won Rajasthan the title. I and my friend Pradyot, with whom I was running the academy, asked Ravi to try leg-spin as he was short and frail and didn't have the body of a fast bowler. We had a cemented surface," says Pathan.

"When he tried leg-spin, he looked awkward, bowling fast and flat, but he was getting some turn. We asked him to give the ball some air but he couldn't. Incredibly, this action - head and body falling to the left - was giving his googly a very sharp turn. So we let him bowl with the action," he adds.

The googly is Bishnoi's most potent delivery.