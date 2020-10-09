Pooran Smashes Fastest Fifty of IPL 2020, Leaves Twitter Awestruck

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batsman Nicholas Pooran smashed the fastest half-century of the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in just 17 balls against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai, on Thursday. Coming in at the score of 31-2, Pooran started playing his shots from the word go.

After KXIP lost its skipper KL Rahul, they were in deep trouble as they still needed 144 runs off 80 balls. Both he and Glenn Maxwell played Rashid smartly and saved their hitting for the part-timers Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad.

KXIP needed something special from these two to get even close to the target. Pooran got that chance in 18-year-old leg-spinner Abdul Samad’s over. Pooran smashed 4 sixes and a four to hit 28 runs in that over and thereby completing his fifty off just 17 balls.