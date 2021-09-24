Brendon McCullum's Style of Coaching Reason Behind KKR's Success: Eoin Morgan

Morgan also complimented his bowlers, especially West Indian Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.

"In the practice games he (Varun) has gone out to play this way. Baz backs him to the hilt. Just a second game for him but played with full confidence. Sunil and Varun are formidable bowlers. Sunil has been integral in winning KKR championships in the past. Varun is a fresh guy. The first two games in this second phase has been a great template for us to play. There's only one way for us to go in the points table, and that's up," added Morgan.

West Indies' spinner Narine, who conceded just 20 runs and grabbed a wicket as well, said that it was not easy for him to return to the big stage with a new bowling action after his confidence was shattered by a suspect bowling action.

"I'm coming off a good amount of cricket in the CPL (Caribbean Premier League) and The Hundred. It's getting better and better. It has taken me a while with this new action and I have put in a lot of work into it. Getting Rohit (Sharma) out in any form of cricket is good; he is a key wicket for Mumbai," Narine said.

On bowling partner Varun, Narine said, "Varun is someone who likes to know about the game and he likes to know what will happen. He is a quick learner and he has far to go. I wouldn't say this pitch was sticky. It was flat but not as flat as last year. My batting depends on what my team requires, if they want to go at the top or at the end, I'll do it."