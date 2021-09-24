KKR's Venkatesh Iyer – Financial World’s Loss, Indian Cricket’s Next Asset?

While he didn’t get a game during the India leg of the season, there was clearly lots happening in the background. After KKR’s seventh game – their last before the league’s suspension – had resulted in their fifth defeat of the campaign, a fuming Brendon McCullum had hinted at a shake-up when he said “if you can’t change a man, change the man”.

Four months on, it’s proven to be a famous statement.

Glimpses Against RCB, Bursting Into Life Against MI

Coming as it did in a chase of only 93, one didn’t wish to read too much into his 41*(27), but Iyer showed all the right signs on IPL debut against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.

There were crisp and cracking drives through the off-side – an instant hit to all audiences when looking at any new left-handed batter in town – and a well-timed six over mid-on off Kyle Jamieson.

His captain, Eoin Morgan, showered him with praise for the way the debutant bought into KKR’s attacking philosophy. “I think Venky, the way he came in and played, was outstanding. Certainly the brand of cricket we want to play,” Morgan said.

“Playing the Brendon McCullum (way), that’s the aggressive nature in which we want to play,” the KKR skipper added, in reference to his friend/mentor/coach.

As Iyer razed Mumbai Indians on Thursday evening, the man who set the IPL ablaze in its first-ever game watched proudly from the dugout.

Racing off the blocks was a McCullum specialty through his playing years, and his newest ward paid tribute against the IPL champions. The first ball Iyer faced, from Trent Boult, was slapped for six. The first ball he faced off Adam Milne? Six. The first ball he faced off Jasprit Bumrah? Four down the ground.