Ex-Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela to Form New Party Ahead of Assembly Elections
Vaghela said that the Prajashakti Democratic Party will contest on all 182 seats in the state's Assembly polls.
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela said on Sunday, 21 August, that he is all set to launch a new party, named Prajashakti Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.
He also said that he plans to contest all 182 seats in the Assembly with "good leaders".
He also attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, saying that taking away the portfolios of two ministers (Rajendra Desai and Purnesh Modi) will not put a stop to corruption.
"People are looking for an alternative. The ‘Maalik’ of BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is one, so it makes no difference," Vaghela was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
When asked whether we was in talks with leaders from the BJP or Congress regarding joining his party, he said, "As of now, I have not spoken to anyone about leaving their current party to join mine. If they believe this party has a chance, they will join my party."
'In Favour of Lifting Liquor Ban'
The former CM had made several promises to the people of Gujarat, such as health insurance worth Rs 12 lakh for families earning upto Rs 12 lakh a year, employment generation, waiver of water tax, loan waivers and relief on electricity bills for farmers.
He also said that he would lift the ban on alcohol if his party wins the election. "I am the only one in favour to lift the ban on alcohol, which will save lives of people who die after drinking spurious liquor," he said, adding that ending prohibition would also generate income which can then be utilised to provide free education for post-graduate students of families with low incomes.
Vaghela, who had resigned as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Gujarat Assembly in 2017, had earlier formed a new party called Jan Vikalp Morcha, but failed to win seats in the state elections held that year.
(With inputs from ANI.)
