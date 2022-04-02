With Gujarat Elections in Focus, Kejriwal & Bhagwant Mann Arrive in Ahmedabad
The two leaders will visit Sabarmati Ashram and conduct a roadshow, which the party is calling the 'Tiranga Yatra'.
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are all set for a two-day visit to Ahmedabad as part of the party's outreach ahead of Gujarat Assembly election slated for later this year.
On Saturday, 2 April, the two leaders will visit Sabarmati Ashram and conduct a roadshow, which the party is calling the 'Tiranga Yatra'.
A visit to Ahmedabad's Swaminarayan Temple has also been scheduled for Sunday.
AAP's Mission Gujarat
Riding high on its landslide victory in Punjab, Kejriwal's party is eyeing the Assembly elections in Gujarat next. The AAP performed well in the local body polls held in March 2021, winning 42 seats in total.
The 2017 Assembly elections, however, were a dull show for the party as it failed to win a single seat with most of its candidates losing their deposits.
