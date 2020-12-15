As We Say Goodbye to 2020, Share Your ‘Good News’ Moments With Us
Did you have a happy and positive moment this year? Tell us!
Ah, 2020... the year a tiny albeit mighty virus took over the world. Suddenly, an ‘acchhoo’ started to raise eyebrows.
While the year has been a difficult one for the world, there has been occasional happiness and moments of peace that made 2020 worthwhile. Is there something that made you happy? Remember when actor Sonu Sood became the common man's messiah? Or when Ranjitsinh Disale from Solapur, Maharashtra, was adjudged the 'world’s most exceptional teacher'?
There were several other moments in 2020 that helped make it a bit better. The Quint's readers helped Satvir, a migrant worker, restart life after the COVID-19 lockdown by donating over Rs 3 lakh to him.
We also raised Rs 4 lakh in donations and toys for Dharman and Uganthai, a visually impaired couple in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu.
In November, our 'Dil Wali Diwali' campaign urged readers to help families hit most by the pandemic – and you did! Almost Rs 6 lakh was raised to support those featured in the stories.
Now, it is time for you to share your 'good news' moments with us. Before we bid adieu to 2020, share with us special events, heart-warming incidents, or any happy, positive moment that helped you this year.
What made your year worthwhile?
