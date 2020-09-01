The Quint Impact: Blind Couple Receives Rs 4 Lakh Donations, Toys
Relying on small loans from friends, Dharman and Uganthai were struggling for the next meal.
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma
Cameraperson: Smitha TK
“At a time when we can’t see this virus, and our troubles were becoming larger by the day, strangers all over the world have changed our life around.”
Dharman and Uganthai are humbled by all the love and support that has been pouring in for them.
On 25 August 2020, The Quint published a story on the plight of a visually impaired couple in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu. Just minutes later, The Quint was flooded with calls, messages and mails from kind people all over the world willing to help them out in any way possible. The couple’s livelihood depended on selling chikki, pens and hair bands on local trains. However, when the lockdown was imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, their life went for a toss.
Relying on small loans from friends, they were struggling for the next meal. They hadn’t paid three months of rent and were told by the landlord that they would be evicted soon. YOUR donation has made a difference to their lives!
“When we were shooting the video, it was very difficult to tell our story. We were partly crying and laughing at our own plight. Now so many people have helped us out. To even think that many people are showing so much love and kindness towards us has moved us,” said Uganthai.
They have received over four lakhs and the help is still pouring in. A well-wisher accompanied The Quint when we met them after the publication of the story and distributed provisions and toys for their son Rohit. Their two-year-old son is their eyes to the world and is speech impaired.
“Now we are confident we will educate our son to be an IAS officer with an attitude to help people. He should help many more visually impaired persons, all differently challenged persons and poor people,” said Dharman.
Following the widespread support for the story, KETTO, a fundraiser platform, has set up a page to raise funds for the couple.
You can also write to editor@thequint.com for further details to help the couple.
