Mobile Library Brings Cheer to Children at Afghanistan's Kabul

The education ministry in Taliban had reportedly given permission for the restart of the mobile libraries several weeks ago. However, as the service began only on Sunday as an agreement was made with the transport ministry only a few days ago. The buses used for the service are owned by the transport ministry, said Barakati.

Education of girls have been particularly hit under the Taliban rule in Afghanistan as they have been barred from secondary education at state schools.

Librarian Ramzia Abdi Khail told AFP that they have a wide range of books including history, painting, and English books. Barakati said that Charmaghz currently has enough funds to run the service for "a month or so".

He added that they were raising funds globally and via online platforms. "We hope to have enough sponsors so we can keep running the service beyond a month," he said.