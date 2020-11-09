Braving COVID, Cycling to Patients: A Day in Life of 87-Yr-Old Doc

Even the COVID-19 pandemic could not deter the Homeopathy doctor from tending to his patients who live in remote parts of Chandrapur district. While his clinic is in Mul, door-to-door visits to neighbouring talukas are a part of the job.

“Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, I go to villages on my cycle and give them medicines and try to help them as much as I can. If they catch a cold or cough, I ask them to go to the government hospital and get themselves tested for COVID. I ask them to get me the report and then prescribe medicines. We have this homeopathy medicine called Arsenicum Album. I took a dose of that medicine and then I went to other villages and gave them preventive doses. I still do this. The number of COVID cases here have reduced slightly now,” he said.