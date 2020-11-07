Delhi Sees 7,178 COVID Cases For First Time, 64 Deaths In 24 Hrs

The national capital on Friday, 6 November, logged the highest single-day spike of 7,178 new Covid cases, taking Delhi's overall coronavirus tally to 4,28,831 amid the festive season and rising pollution levels in the city.

Delhi has been recording more than 6,000 Covid-19 cases daily for the last four days. It had earlier witnessed its highest spike two days ago on Wednesday, 5 November, when it reported 6,842 cases, following which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal admitted that a 'third wave' of infection had hit the national capital.