Indian-Origin Professor of Engineering Wins Prestigious Global Energy Prize

Rajashekara is engaged in power plants for electric, hybrid and fuel cell vehicles; electric and hybrid electric aircraft systems; hybrid flying vehicles and electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles. He is the owner of 36 US patents and 15 foreign patents.

“Professor Rajashekara does not see limits, only possibilities. Electric vehicles are changing the way the world moves, and they have played a vital role in the exploration and improvement of this innovation,” said Renu Khator, the Indian-origin president of the University of Houston. “I congratulate him for this well-earned global distinction and for his role in positioning the University of Houston as the 'Energy University'." “The Global Energy Prize is reserved for the best of the best in energy, and Professor Rajashekara is certainly that,” said Ramanan Krishnamoorti, UH chief energy officer.

“Since joining the University of Houston in 2016, Rajashekara's vast knowledge and incredible research output has been instrumental in strengthening the intellectual base at UH and our strategic partnerships with the energy industry,” Krishnamoorti said.

"With those futuristic projects in the past, he says the next big thing will be flying cars – and he's all in. If his track record is proof, it may be time to look skyward for a parking spot," the university release said.