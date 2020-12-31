My 2020 Good News: Citizens Share What Made Their Year Worthwhile
Citizens share moments that have offered a glimmer of hope in these unusual times.
This year has been tough on us all. Through ‘2020 Good News’, we invited readers to share events or moments that have offered a glimmer of hope in these unusual times.
The Quint's readers helped migrant worker Satvir get his life back on track after the COVID-19 lockdown by donating over Rs 3 lakh to him.
We also raised Rs 4 lakh in donations and toys for Dharman and Uganthai, a visually impaired couple in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu. In November, The Quint’s 'Dil Wali Diwali' campaign urged readers to help families hit most by the pandemic, and almost Rs 6 lakh was raised to support those featured in the stories.
Citizens from across India have shared special events, heart-warming incidents, and the ways in which they could overcome this hard time.
New Opportunities to Learn
Mohammad Anas from Aligarh shares what made his year worthwhile.
“2020 started off rocky. There were anti-CAA/NRC protests, then the Delhi riots in February. I was excited for college to reopen but the coronavirus lockdown forced all of us indoors,” he says. But the good news is how he spent time learning beyond what his course demands.
Dream College, Here I Come!
Shishir Srivastava from Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, shares how he was able to overcome the lowest point in his year.
“I failed in more than 7 exams. Then, because of my GATE 2020 score, I got a call from IIT Kanpur and IIT Delhi for an interview. This gave me hope to do better and prove myself.”
“I got through IIT Kanpur. My semester at my dream college starts January 2021 onwards. Finally I can say 2020 turned out to be worst but also the best year for me”, Shishir adds.
Embracing Motherhood Despite Odds
Lisa Sharath from Gurugram, who became a mother in June, says 2020 was bittersweet for her family.
“I was pregnant and couldn’t visit my parents in Mumbai till much after the baby was born because of the pandemic. I remember being so scared, because I was told that if I tested positive for COVID, I would be sent to a quarantine centre and wouldn’t get to see my baby.”
“I delivered my son Oliver on 3 June, he came 4 weeks early and I was in labour for 3 days after which I had to have a C-section. I missed my mom, she couldn't be there, I cried so much when the baby came, because even my husband wasn't allowed inside and I remember wishing he was there, wondering when he would find out,” she recalls.
Extra Sleep was a Blessing!
Gaurav Kumar Jha from Jharkhand says he has been lucky to have stayed safe and enjoyed the year with his family, doing the things he had been longing for.
'Corona Warrior’ for Helping From the Frontlines
Dr Wasim Ghori from Mumbai, who was facilitated as a “Corona Warrior” by the Governor of Maharashtra on 14 December, shares what made his year worthwhile.
‘Quit Job to Fulfil Passion’
Sanober Pathan, a chartered accountant by profession, moved to Dubai when the coronavirus pandemic was beginning to worsen around the globe. This, to learn Arabic and fulfil her passion of traveling.
“I was so keen on the idea of learning Arabic that I quit my well paid job. I know it will not be an easy move, by the government of Dubai sponsored the course. I cleared Level 1 with over 90 percent, and have started speaking in Arabic too!”
Scored Well in Board Exams
“The greatest moment this year was my 10th standard board exam result. I scored well despite doubts. My parents rewarded me with a laptop,” says Akriti Mishra on her academic achievement.
“My family gave a home to a cat and her kittens at our roof. It was the best moment to experience the little ones growing. I was never the animal person, but I was proven wrong,” she adds.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.