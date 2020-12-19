My 2020 Good News: Conquered Class 12 Board Exams, Scored 98.2%

Regardless, there was an ominous silence around the house, because in their hearts, they knew that this year was not special; in fact, it could get more disastrous. But nobody knew that the month that tested us with scorching heat and sweat was going to be actually delightful.

It was 13 July and everyone was busy doing their chores, like washing and cleaning the vegetables bought from the street vendor (the fear of the ugly virus was real) to online classes and Netflix shows.

It was already 1 pm by the time I got news of our results being declared. I frantically searched with my roll number and birth date but found nothing. Yes, the CBSE website, where the result had to be declared, had crashed. I had to wait till 5 pm, when someone from my school circulated a list released by the CBSE.