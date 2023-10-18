Blocking IDs, Low Ratings: Why Urban Company Workers Are Protesting Once Again

(*Names changed to protect identity)

For 36-year-old Radha from New Delhi's Karol Bagh home services platform Urban Company (UC) presented a unique opportunity to work as a freelance beautician in 2018 with its "flexibility" and "family-friendly policies". Four years later in December 2022, UC blocked her ID for failing to maintain a rating of 4.8 out of 5.

When 27-year-old Pooja, based out of Ghaziabad joined UC, she was told she could accept as many jobs she liked based on her convenience. In June 2023, while she was in her seventh month of pregnancy, her ID was blocked after her she cancelled four appointments in 30 days, due to health reasons.

Radha and Pooja are not the only workers to face this. On Wednesday, 11 October, around 50 UC workers – referred to as partners – staged a protest in Jantar Mantar over their alleged "exploitation" leading to job losses.