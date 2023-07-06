'Give Us Our Jobs': Urban Company Workers Launch Campaign Against ID Blocking

Sonal (name changed) was 30 years old when she closed her beauty salon in Delhi's Vaishali to work for the home services platform Urban Clap (which later came to be known as Urban Company) in 2018. Her business was doing well – but it kept her away from her children and family for most parts of the day.

"Urban Company was up-and-coming at the time – and they offered family-friendly policies and flexibility. I was told I had the freedom to choose my work and spend more time with my family. So, I took it," Sonal told The Quint.

Five years down the line, Sonal says she is left with nothing – neither a steady business nor a steady job at Urban Company (UC). "I was loyal to the company for years, but now they have blocked my ID," she said.