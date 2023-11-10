Bold Biology Teacher's Powerfully Shuts Down Student's Inappropriate Remark

In a compelling Instagram video, biology teacher and MBBS graduate Rakshita Singh Bangar addressed a sexually suggestive comment made by a student during her online class. Rather than dismissing the inappropriate remark, she responded assertively, encouraging fellow female teachers not to tolerate bullying.
In the shared video, Bangar reads out the explicit message from the student and delivers a stern, yet composed, reply. Her caption delves deeper, questioning societal perceptions of "young female teachers" and calling for a shift in these attitudes.
"As a teacher, I feel it's my responsibility not only to teach but to help them become better human beings," she wrote. "If a 23-year-old like me can handle life maturely, a 17 or 18-year-old should, at the very least, refrain from making inappropriate comments about their female teachers."
Posted just two days ago, the video has garnered nearly 10.4 million views and sparked a flurry of comments.
