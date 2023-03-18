Explained: Why Can't Gay, Trans People Donate Blood? Is It Really 'Scientific'?

"About 10 years ago, my mother had a terrible fall and hit her head. She had excessive bleeding, and she needed blood. Both of us were of the same blood group, but when I offered to donate blood at the hospital, the authorities were reluctant to take it," said Vyjayanti Vasanta Mogli, a transgender activist based in Hyderabad.

What was worse was that the hospital didn't give her a clear reason as to why they were rejecting her blood.

There has been a blanket ban on blood donation by transgender people, gay men, and sex workers in several parts of the world since the 1980s over the lack of information about HIV AIDS.