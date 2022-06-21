'Brings Peace to the World': PM Modi Leads International Yoga Day Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on Tuesday morning, 21 June, at Mysuru Palace Ground where he is taking part in a mass yoga demonstration on the eighth International Yoga Day.

India is celebrating Yoga Day in the physical mode after a gap of two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is joined by 15,000 participants in the event.

Addressing the crowd, PM Modi said, "Yoga brings peace for us. The peace from yoga is not merely for individuals. Yoga brings peace to our society. Yoga brings peace to our nations and the world."