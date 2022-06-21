'Brings Peace to the World': PM Modi Leads International Yoga Day Celebrations
India is celebrating Yoga Day in the physical mode after a gap of two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on Tuesday morning, 21 June, at Mysuru Palace Ground where he is taking part in a mass yoga demonstration on the eighth International Yoga Day.
India is celebrating Yoga Day in the physical mode after a gap of two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is joined by 15,000 participants in the event.
Addressing the crowd, PM Modi said, "Yoga brings peace for us. The peace from yoga is not merely for individuals. Yoga brings peace to our society. Yoga brings peace to our nations and the world."
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Mysuru royal scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and "Rajmata" Pramoda Devi, were among those present
Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated worldwide on 21st June every year
The theme for this year's Yoga day is "Yoga for Humanity"
President Kovind Performs Yoga at Rashtrapati Bhavan
President Ram Nath Kovind performed yoga at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
He said in a tweet, "Greetings on #InternationalDayofYoga! Yoga is a part of our ancient Indian heritage. India's gift to humanity, it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing our mind, body and soul. I urge everyone to make Yoga a part of your daily life and experience its benefits. (sic)."
Union Minister Hardeep Puri Joins Celebrations at Red Fort
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, participated in celebrating International Yoga Day at Delhi's Red Fort.
He said in a tweet, "Privileged to participate in celebrating #InternationalYogaDay from Delhi’s Red Fort - one of the 75 iconic locations chosen for this momentous event. Share your photos/videos to show how you are joining the celebrations. (sic)."
Uttarakhand CM Dhami in Rishikesh
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the program organised on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.