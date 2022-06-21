ADVERTISEMENT
Live

'Brings Peace to the World': PM Modi Leads International Yoga Day Celebrations

India is celebrating Yoga Day in the physical mode after a gap of two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Quint
Updated
India
2 min read
'Brings Peace to the World': PM Modi Leads International Yoga Day Celebrations
i

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on Tuesday morning, 21 June, at Mysuru Palace Ground where he is taking part in a mass yoga demonstration on the eighth International Yoga Day.

India is celebrating Yoga Day in the physical mode after a gap of two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is joined by 15,000 participants in the event.

Addressing the crowd, PM Modi said, "Yoga brings peace for us. The peace from yoga is not merely for individuals. Yoga brings peace to our society. Yoga brings peace to our nations and the world."

Snapshot

  • Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Mysuru royal scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and "Rajmata" Pramoda Devi, were among those present

  • Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated worldwide on 21st June every year

  • The theme for this year's Yoga day is "Yoga for Humanity"

8:03 AM , 21 Jun
KEY EVENT

President Kovind Performs Yoga at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Ram Nath Kovind performed yoga at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He said in a tweet, "Greetings on #InternationalDayofYoga! Yoga is a part of our ancient Indian heritage. India's gift to humanity, it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing our mind, body and soul. I urge everyone to make Yoga a part of your daily life and experience its benefits. (sic)."

ADVERTISEMENT
7:59 AM , 21 Jun

Union Minister Hardeep Puri Joins Celebrations at Red Fort

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, participated in celebrating International Yoga Day at Delhi's Red Fort.

He said in a tweet, "Privileged to participate in celebrating #InternationalYogaDay from Delhi’s Red Fort - one of the 75 iconic locations chosen for this momentous event. Share your photos/videos to show how you are joining the celebrations. (sic)."

7:57 AM , 21 Jun

Uttarakhand CM Dhami in Rishikesh

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the program organised on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh.

ADVERTISEMENT
7:54 AM , 21 Jun

Delhi CM Kejriwal Joins 'Yogshaala' at Thyagraj Stadium

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, tweeted a live link of the celebrations as well and said in a tweet, "On the occasion of International Yoga Day, today I also joined 'Delhi ki Yogshaala' to practice yoga with the people of Delhi."


Published: 21 Jun 2022, 7:25 AM IST
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
KEY EVENTS
×
×