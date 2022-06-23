Sinus Vs Migraine: Know the Different Headaches

Do you have a headache and other symptoms include a stuffy, runny nose, while your forehead and cheeks hurt? Do you think it is a sinus headache? You might be wrong. Headaches and nasal congestion are symptoms common to both sinus and migraine.

Headaches and their types are misdiagnosed so often that research proves that 95% of people who thought they are suffering from a sinus headache actually had a migraine.

According to the American Migraine Foundation, a large number self-diagnosed sinus headaches are actually migraine. People believe that sinus headache is a common illness and over-the-counter medications can treat these symptoms. However, a sinus headache is not as common as you might think.

We all get confused between a sinus headache and a migraine but in this article, we will point out the differences that can help you differentiate between the two.