5 Tips To Get Rid of Acid Reflux Headaches

Often, people may experience gastrointestinal symptoms and headaches simultaneously. This may raise a concern – is it the headache that's causing the acidity or the other way round?

Though research on the topic is limited, the gut-brain axis is connected via various biological pathways, like nerve signaling, endocrine signaling, or the immune system. According to the International Headache Society, nausea and vomiting are major symptoms of migraines sometimes.

According to PubMed Central, GI disorders related to headaches include:

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

Inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), Crohn’s disease, or ulcerative colitis

Celiac disease

H. pylori infection, which can cause stomach ulcers

GI motility disorders, such as gastroparesis

Let's understand the ways to manage acid reflux headaches and get rid of the pain and discomfort easily.