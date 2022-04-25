Malaria Day 2022: Did You Know There Are Different Types of Malaria?

World Malaria Day is celebrated on 25 April every year across the world to spread awareness about Malaria fever.

India still has one of the highest caseloads of Malaria in the world, although in the last couple of years the country has seen a drop in cases, according to the World Health Organization's World Malaria Report 2021.

You may know that Malaria is a parasitic infection carried by certain mosquitoes. But did you know that there are not one, but 5 types of Malaria?

FIT speaks to experts about the different types, how to spot them, and ways to avoid Malaria.