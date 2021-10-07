Explained: How Does the New Malaria Vaccine Work and Why is It Important

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday, 7 October, endorsed the RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine, also known as Mosquirix, the first vaccine against the mosquito-borne disease.

The decision came after a review of a pilot programme, which was deployed in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi since 2019, in which more than two million doses of the vaccine were given.

We bring to you what all we know about the vaccine so far. Read on.