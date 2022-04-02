World Autism Day 2022: Theme, Quotes History and Significance

"Everyone has a mountain to climb, and autism has not been my mountain, it has been my opportunity for victory." — Rachel Barcellona

"Autism doesn’t have to define a person. Artists with autism are like anyone else. They define themselves through hard work and individuality." — Adrienne Bailon

"When enough people care about autism or diabetes or global warming, it helps everyone, even if only a tiny fraction actively participate." –Seth Godin

"The difference between high-functioning and low-functioning is that high-functioning means your deficits are ignored, and low-functioning means your assets are ignored." –Laura Tisoncik