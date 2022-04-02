World Autism Day 2022: Theme, Quotes History and Significance
World Autism Day 2022 is a day to promote awareness against autism disorder.
World Autism Day 2022 is on Saturday, 2 April 2022. The United Nations General Assembly has declared 2 April as World Autism Day.
Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a condition that involves communication and behavioural challenges. It is a life-long disorder that varies from being a minor to a major problem.
People suffering from autism require full-time care and special facilities for a better life.
World Autism Day is observed to create awareness about the disorder. It is celebrated by the United Nations every year on 2 April.
This day is observed to spread awareness about people suffering from autism and to recognise their rights and their achievements.
World Autism Day also focuses on improving the quality of life of people with autism. It is a day to give them full support to live a meaningful life.
World Autism Day 2022 Significance
World Autism Day 2022 is falling on Saturday, 2 April 2022. Everybody should take note of the date and participate.
In 2008, the UN General Assembly unanimously declared 2 April as World Autism Awareness Day. Since then, World Autism Day is being celebrated on this day every year.
World Autism Day is an extremely important day because it creates awareness about a disorder that has various treatments but no cure.
It is a day that helps to promote kindness and empathy for the people who are fighting against this disorder.
World Autism Day 2022 Theme
World Autism Day is celebrated every year on 2 April with a new theme. Each year focuses on promoting a specific aspect.
The theme for World Autism Day 2022 is "Inclusive Quality Education for All". This year everybody will focus on providing inclusive and fair education to all.
World Autism Day 2022 will also focus on promoting lifelong learning opportunities for everybody. Fair education for all is the foundation for improving the lives of people and decreasing inequalities.
World Autism Day 2022 Quotes
"Everyone has a mountain to climb, and autism has not been my mountain, it has been my opportunity for victory." — Rachel Barcellona
"Autism doesn’t have to define a person. Artists with autism are like anyone else. They define themselves through hard work and individuality." — Adrienne Bailon
"When enough people care about autism or diabetes or global warming, it helps everyone, even if only a tiny fraction actively participate." –Seth Godin
"The difference between high-functioning and low-functioning is that high-functioning means your deficits are ignored, and low-functioning means your assets are ignored." –Laura Tisoncik
