Autism Spectrum Disorder: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Autism spectrum disorder is a range of neuro developmental disorder that involves delay in development of many basic skills and functions including the ability to socialise and communicate. Autism spectrum disorder includes conditions such as autism, Asperger's syndrome, childhood disintergrative disorder and an unspecified form of a pervasive development disorder.

The American Psychiatric Association reclassified pervasive developmental disorder to autism spectrum disorder. The condition begins early in childhood and lasts throughout a person's life. It causes problems with functioning in society. Autism spectrum is estimated to affect about 62.2 million people globally till the year 2015.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ASD is diagnosed more often in males than in females.