World Asthma Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Messages, Posters and Status

“And I really believe that. Asthma is not a disability!” —Dominique Wilkins

“Asthma would not keep me from enjoying life. I beat asthma every day.” —Unknown

“Asthma is treatable and well can be controlled.” —Cathy Freeman

“Breath is the finest gift of nature. Be grateful for this wonderful gift.” —Amit Ray

“The question is not how to get cured, but how to live.” —Joseph Conrad

“The more you breathe, the more you feel.” —Isabel Losada

“There are few restrictions on your life with asthma, as long as you take care of yourself.” —Jackie Joyner-Kersee

“First off, do everything they can to give their kids the opportunities to play sports; asthma is not a deterrent to playing sports.” —Dominique Wilkins