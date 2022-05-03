World Asthma Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Messages, Posters and Status
Celebrate World Asthma Day 2022 with these posters, images, and quotes.
World Asthma day is celebrated on the first Tuesday of May every year and this year it falls on 3 May 2022. This day is celebrated by the asthma patients and educators around the world to raise awareness about the condition and seek better healthcare facilities for asthma care.
According to the World Health Organization, about 300 million people suffer from the chronic condition of asthma that leads to and from the lungs. Asthma attacks can cause sleeplessness, fatigue, and reduced activity. Therefore, use these quotes, messages, images, and posters to raise awareness and celebrate this day.
World Asthma Day 2022: Theme
World Asthma Day is held on 3 May this year worldwide. Although asthma has no cure, it is possible to manage the condition to reduce and prevent the attacks. The asthma attacks are also called episodes or exacerbations.
GINA has chosen 'Closing Gaps in Asthma Care' as the theme for the 2022 World Asthma Day. Throughout May, people with asthma and organizations involved in asthma control and education come together to raise awareness about asthma and improve the lives of all people suffering from the condition.
World Asthma Day 2022: Quotes
“And I really believe that. Asthma is not a disability!” —Dominique Wilkins
“Asthma would not keep me from enjoying life. I beat asthma every day.” —Unknown
“Asthma is treatable and well can be controlled.” —Cathy Freeman
“Breath is the finest gift of nature. Be grateful for this wonderful gift.” —Amit Ray
“The question is not how to get cured, but how to live.” —Joseph Conrad
“The more you breathe, the more you feel.” —Isabel Losada
“There are few restrictions on your life with asthma, as long as you take care of yourself.” —Jackie Joyner-Kersee
“First off, do everything they can to give their kids the opportunities to play sports; asthma is not a deterrent to playing sports.” —Dominique Wilkins
World Asthma Day 2022: Messages
"On this World Asthma Day, “STOP for Asthma”. The STOP refers to Symptom Evaluation, Test Response, Observe and Assess, and Proceed to Adjust Treatment."
"Nothing matters if you can't breathe. Take steps towards better air and better care for your lungs. Happy World Asthma Day."
"As long as there is a heart to beat, the lungs are important to breathe. Happy World Asthma Day."
"Asthma seems to be a problem of the lungs but can lead to fatigue, inactivity, and insomnia. Take steps towards a healthy living this World Asthma Day."
"Be thankful for the air you breathe and the healthy lungs you have. It is crucial to maintain your health with the rising air pollution."
World Asthma Day 2022: Posters
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.