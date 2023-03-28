'My Daughter Got Her First Period at Age 7': Why Girls Are Hitting Puberty Early

In January 2023, when seven-year-old Maya got her period for the first time, her parents rushed her to the hospital.

"It did not even strike us that it could be her period. We thought she was bleeding due to some health issue. But panicking about it, we ended up really scaring her. At seven, I am not sure my daughter understands what is happening to her body," says Maya's mother, who lives in Faridabad.

In Bengaluru, Juhi's parents had similar concerns, when she started menstruating barely a week after her eighth birthday in November 2022.