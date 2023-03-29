India May See High Wet-Bulb Temperature In Summer: How Can It Affect Your Body?

As we mentioned earlier, wet bulb temperatures that exceed 35°C can be life-threatening.

32°C is the normal wet bulb temperature threshold that most humans can continue working and functioning in without major issues. But many parts of India already report wet bulb tempertatures exceeding 32°C, especially in coastal states where the humidity generally tends to be high.

The Economist tracked weather data from six big cities across the country to arrive at some troubling conclusions.

Wet-bulb temperatures crossed 32°C in four of the cities in the last five years.

On 1 May 2022 the wet bulb temperature in Chennai touched 32.6°C, the highest in a decade.

Kolkata and Ahmedabad both reported uncomfortably high wet bulb temperatures of 31°C in 2020, as well.

While Delhi became even hotter, crossing the 40°C mark, it recorded a lower wet-bulb temperature of around 24°C because of relative humidity staying at just under 24 percent.

However, Delhi isn't immune either, recording wet bulb temperatures of 32°C in 2018.

Multiple weather stations including Lucknow, across other parts of India also reported the all-time highest temperatures they've ever recorded in the months of March and April 2022.

This, coupled with the wealth gap making air conditioners a luxury that most of India cannot afford, will mean the deaths of millions of Indians from heat-related problems.