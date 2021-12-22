The Story of Global Warming & Ramesh the Shoemaker

Ramesh loses nearly half an hour every day, from his productive work hours, due to the high heat, and is unable to make as many shoes because the heat exhausts him.

India loses around 101 billion hours a year because of high heat, as per a recent study titled ‘Increased Labour Losses and Decreased Adaptation Potential in a Warmer World,’ by researchers at Duke University, North Carolina, USA.

This rise in heat takes away productive hours from labourers, and is said to be a cause of health-related problems, such as acute kidney damage, can lead to injuries at workplace, and even early death.