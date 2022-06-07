6 Fat-Burning Foods That Can Help You Lose Weight
Include these foods in your diet to improve your body's metabolism and burn fat.
Nowadays, every second person hopes to lose their weight. People try different ways to get rid of those extra kilos and maintain a healthy body. People are so persistent in their weight loss journey that they do not hesitate to try supplements that are available on the market.
Weight loss medicines or supplements on the market can be harmful. Here's a list of foods that can help your body burn fat. This means that they will improve your body's metabolic rate, and thus help you lose weight.
Fatty Fish
Fatty fish like salmon, herring, and mackerel are among the best and most delicious options to help you burn fat as they are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids that help reduce inflammation and the risk of heart diseases (US NIH).
Omega-3 fatty acids are also known to help you lose body fat.
Research proves that these fatty fish can also lead to a drop in cortisol, a stress hormone that’s linked with fat storage. Moreover, fish is an excellent source of high-quality protein. Digestion of protein-rich foods promotes feelings of fullness, thus significantly increasing the body's metabolic rate.
Coffee
Coffee is among the favourite and one of the most popular beverages worldwide. It is a great source of caffeine, which is responsible for better mood and improves mental and physical performance as well (PubMed Central).
Moreover, it can help you burn fat since it can help you exercise better and 17 percent longer if consumed before exercise. Research has proved that caffeine increases the metabolic rate by 3-13 percent, depending on the amount of consumption and individual response.
But people must know that consumption of caffeine in excess has potential side effects, such as anxiety and insomnia. Therefore, you should not have more than one-four cups of coffee, depending on its strength.
Eggs
Eggs are known to be extremely nutritious and are a powerhouse. According to Healthline, eggs are beneficial for the heart and protect it against various diseases, though egg yolks must be avoided by people with high cholesterol problems.
Eggs are considered a great weight loss food and egg-based breakfasts reduce hunger and promote feelings of fullness throughout the day. Satiety levels are high due to the boost in calories from the digestion of protein.
Research has proved that eggs are a great source of high-quality protein, which helps increase the metabolic rate by 20-35 percent.
Green Tea
Green tea is a healthy and excellent beverage for good health. Research has proved that green tea helps reduce the risk of heart diseases and protects against certain types of cancer.
Besides being a mild source of caffeine, green tea is an excellent source of epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), an antioxidant responsible for fat burning and the loss of belly fat. Green tea can ramp up the fat-burning process by 17 percent.
Apple Cider Vinegar
You must have seen or heard people talk about the effects of apple cider vinegar on one's weight. It has been proved to be an effective remedy with evidence-based health benefits. Let's discuss it.
Apple cider vinegar is believed to reduce appetite and lower blood sugar and insulin levels in diabetics (PubMed). Moreover, vinegar with acetic acid has fat-burning properties and helps reduce belly fat as well.
Though more research is needed on the effects of apple cider vinegar in regards to weight loss. You can consume one teaspoon diluted in water and gradually increase the intake by one-two tablespoons per day.
Greek Yogurt
Full-fat Greek yogurt is what we are talking about. It is extremely nutritious due to the presence of protein, potassium, and calcium. We all know that high-protein dairy products can boost fat loss and protect muscle during weight loss. They also promote feelings of fullness and satiety.
Yogurt also contains probiotics that help keep our gut healthy and reduce symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, constipation, and bloating.
You must know that full-fat Greek yogurt contains conjugated linoleic acid, responsible for promoting weight loss and fat burning in overweight or obese people.
