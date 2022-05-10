Diabetes & Diet: Foods To Regulate Blood Sugar Levels

People suffering from prediabetes, diabetes, or other health conditions need to pay a little extra attention to their diet as a proper and balanced diet can help regulate blood sugar levels. Normal blood sugar levels are important to keep yourself healthy.

Diet alone does not help maintain blood sugar levels. Factors like body weight, physical activity, stress, and genetics also play a role in blood sugar maintenance.

Foods with added sugar and refined carbs result in blood sugar fluctuations, and thus, it is important to know what to eat and what to avoid.

Here is a list of foods that may help regulate your blood sugar and control the symptoms of diabetes.