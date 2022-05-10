Diabetes & Diet: Foods To Regulate Blood Sugar Levels
Include these five foods in your diet to help fight diabetes and prediabetes.
People suffering from prediabetes, diabetes, or other health conditions need to pay a little extra attention to their diet as a proper and balanced diet can help regulate blood sugar levels. Normal blood sugar levels are important to keep yourself healthy.
Diet alone does not help maintain blood sugar levels. Factors like body weight, physical activity, stress, and genetics also play a role in blood sugar maintenance.
Foods with added sugar and refined carbs result in blood sugar fluctuations, and thus, it is important to know what to eat and what to avoid.
Here is a list of foods that may help regulate your blood sugar and control the symptoms of diabetes.
Broccoli
Broccoli is rich in sulforaphane, which is a type of isothiocyanate that has blood-sugar-reducing properties.
Sulforaphane is a plant chemical that is produced when broccoli is chopped or chewed. It happens due to a reaction between a glucosinolate compound called glucoraphanin and the enzyme myrosinase. Broccoli contains both these elements.
Research has also shown that sulforaphane-rich broccoli extract possesses powerful anti-diabetic properties that help enhance insulin sensitivity, and reduce blood sugar and oxidative stress.
Seafood
Seafood like fish and shellfish are a rich source of protein, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that help regulate blood sugar levels.
Protein plays a major role in regulating blood sugar levels. It helps slow down digestion and prevents post-meal blood sugar spikes, and increases feelings of fullness.
Thus, it helps prevent overeating and promotes excess body fat loss – two things that are essential for healthy blood sugar levels.
Pumpkin
Pumpkin is packed with fiber and antioxidants. It is a great choice for blood sugar regulation and is used as a traditional diabetic remedy in various countries like Mexico and Iran.
Pumpkin is high in carbs called polysaccharides, which have proved to regulate blood sugar levels. Research has proven that treatments with pumpkin extracts and powders significantly decrease blood sugar levels in both humans and animals.
Nuts
Research has shown that the consumption of nuts may be an effective way to regulate blood sugar levels.
A study among 25 people with type 2 diabetes showed that consumption of both peanuts and almonds as part of a low-carb diet showed a reduction in blood sugar levels after fasting and meals.
Okra
Okra is a fruit that's used as a vegetable. It is rich in blood-sugar-lowering compounds like polysaccharides and flavonoid antioxidants.
People of Turkey have been using okra seeds as a natural remedy to treat diabetes due to their potent blood-sugar-lowering properties.
Rhamnogalacturonan, the main polysaccharide in okra, has proved to be a powerful anti-diabetic compound. Moreover, okra contains the flavonoids isoquercitrin and quercetin 3-O-gentiobioside, which help reduce blood sugar by inhibiting certain enzymes.
