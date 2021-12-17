Karnataka: Boiled Eggs in Mid-Day Meals Spark Row, Nutrition Takes Back Seat

The Karnataka government, on 23 November, decided to introduce eggs in the mid-day meal scheme for malnourished school children in seven districts of Karnataka. While several parents and nutrition activists have welcomed the decision, the matter has snowballed into a massive controversy after it received opposition from seers of various mutts and Lingayat outfits.

As per the announcement, eggs will be provided to students in seven districts including Bidar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Koppal, Ballari, and Vijayapura. For students who do not consume eggs, the government has decided to give bananas.

What is the controversy really about? Read on to find out.