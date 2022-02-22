Olive Oil to Coffee: 10 Foods That Can Make Your Liver Healthier

Liver is the largest organ of the body and it is positioned above the rib cage in the upper right corner of the abdomen. The main functions of the blood include:

Production of cholesterol and proteins for easy transfer of fats in the body

Production of bile for breaking down and digestion of food

Conversion of glucose into glycogen

Regulation of amino acids levels in the blood

Prevents blood clotting

Clearing the blood off of drugs, alcohol, bilirubin and bacteria

So, we know how important the organ is and the effect of its essential functions for the normal functioning and maintenance of our body.

Here we shall know about the 10 foods that helps us keep our liver strong and healthy.