6 Out-of-The-box Weight Loss Tricks

So beware! Compulsive overeating has more to do with your mind rather than the actual need to eat. So naturally it’s about maintaining a balance. When you ate the rasgulla, you made a decision. It comforted you.

But when the alarm clock rang, you went back to sleep, skipping your walk once again. Again you made a decision. It doesn’t work this way. Your decisions are in your control and your brain should be trained to make the right ones. So work on rebooting the "hard drive" now.