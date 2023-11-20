Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue: ‘Workers Face Serious Health Threats’, Say Doctors

Eight days. Almost 200 hours.

That’s how long 41 workers have been trapped in Uttarakhand’s Silkyara tunnel, a portion of which collapsed on the morning of 12 November, with rescue efforts underway since then.

For the last eight days now, the trapped workers have been supplied basic food — dry fruits, puffed rice, popcorn — and water, through pipes, for sustenance. But lack of regular meals, along with reduced oxygen, will have a serious impact on their health, according to experts.

With the rescue operations expected to take at least two more days, what are the health threats these trapped workers face? FIT asked doctors.