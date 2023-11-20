Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue: ‘Workers Face Serious Health Threats’, Say Doctors

Eight days. Almost 200 hours.
That’s how long 41 workers have been trapped in Uttarakhand’s Silkyara tunnel, a portion of which collapsed on the morning of 12 November, with rescue efforts underway since then.
For the last eight days now, the trapped workers have been supplied basic food — dry fruits, puffed rice, popcorn — and water, through pipes, for sustenance. But lack of regular meals, along with reduced oxygen, will have a serious impact on their health, according to experts.
With the rescue operations expected to take at least two more days, what are the health threats these trapped workers face? FIT asked doctors.
‘Breathing Issues, Hypoxia a Concern’
The biggest concern is that the workers might suffer from acute respiratory issues, breathing issues, and hypoxia because of the lack of oxygen in the tunnel, Dr Anoop Purkaystha, Head Emergency, Fortis Escorts, Okhla Road, New Delhi, told FIT.
According to National Institute of Health (NIH), hypoxia is a state in which oxygen is not available in sufficient amounts at the tissue level to maintain adequate internal stability due to changing external conditions.
Dr Pratibha Dogra, Senior Consultant - Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, at Gurugram’s Marengo Asia Hospital, explained:
"These workers are already at risk of respiratory problems because of their exposure to gases like nitric oxide and chemicals like silica. But due to this prolonged exposure to dust and debris, now they might be facing issues like breathlessness, bronchitis, cough, asthma, etc, which could have long-term impacts too."
The only thing to safeguard their health at the moment, she explained, would be some kind of ventilation that allows the levels of oxygen and carbon dioxide to be maintained.
'Serious Health Impact Without Regular Bowel Movement'
Another concern is that these people might suffer from malnutrition and constipation since their dietary requirements wouldn’t have been fulfilled, said Dr Purkaystha.
But the bigger issue would be that since they won’t have any place to defecate or urinate, that could impact their health significantly, the doctor adds.
“We have already supplied vitamin C and medication for constipation and headaches, as requested," Uttarkashi Chief Medical Officer RCS Panwar told The Times of India.
Holding in urine for a long time may not only cause a urinary tract infection (UTI), but also pain, bladder stretching, and more. There are more serious complications that can happen if one does not have regular bowel movements, the doctor added.
Swollen, inflamed veins in your rectum, and damage to pelvic floor muscles, include some of the complications.
What’s Happening in the Rescue Operations?
“The priority in the entire operation is to save the lives of the workers. Multiple strategies have been employed including vertical and perpendicular drilling. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and I have taken the presentation and reports of the ongoing rescue efforts.”Union Minister Nitin Gadkari rold media
“If the auger machine works properly, we will be able to reach them in the next 2 to 2.5 days,” he added.
What are rescue teams doing?
The rescue operations are being carried out jointly by six government teams – National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, ONGC, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, Satluj Jal Vikas Nigam Limited, the Border Roads Organisation, and Uttarakhand Public Works Department.
The rescue teams are building an access road, through vertical drilling, above the tunnel to the top of the hill to reach the trapped workers.
Through pipes, the authorities are supplying food, water, multivitamins, antidepressants, and other essentials to the workers.
Dr Dogra said, "It would help if the rescue teams could send pulse oxymeters and oxygen cylinders inside the tunnel to keep the workers' oxygen levels in check."
The under-construction tunnel is part of the Char Dham project that aims to increase connectivity to Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.
