Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: 40 Workers Trapped, Rescue Efforts Continue on Day 2

The workers trapped in the tunnel have reportedly been provided with food, water, and oxygen.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
A massive rescue operation is underway in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, where over 40 workers are trapped after a tunnel collapsed.

In a nutshell: A portion of an under-construction tunnel being built between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri National Highway caved in on Sunday morning, 12 November, according to news agency PTI.

Status quo: All 40 of the trapped labourers are unharmed and in constant touch through walkie-talkies, the report said citing officials.

  • They have been provided with food, water, and oxygen by the rescuers through pipes.

  • Units of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local police worked overnight to dig out an escape passage for the labourers.

  • 01/02

    (Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

  • 02/02

    (Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

"We have removed around 15 metres from inside the tunnel, and around 35 metres are still to be covered," Uttarkashi Circle Officer Prashant Kumar was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reportedly arrived at the site and took stock of the situation.

  • "All of them are safe and I assure all the family members of the trapped people that they will be soon rescued from the tunnel...Teams are present on the spot and rescue work is underway," CM Dhami said at a press conference on Monday, 13 November.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

Topics:  Rescue Operation   Uttarakhand   Tunnels 

