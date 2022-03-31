The Wanted Singer Tom Parker Dies of Brain Tumour: What Is Glioblastoma?

Tom Parker, the 33-year-old singer for The Wanted, died of complications from a brain tumour on 31 March 2022.

Parker had been battling terminal brain cancer AKA glioblastoma, and had even performed at Royal Hall in 2021 for a cancer fundraiser.

Parker had revealed that he had been diagnosed with an inoperable brain in October 2020.

The singer is survived by his wife, Kelsey Hardwick and two children - Aurelia Rose and Bodhi.