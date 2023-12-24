Book Excerpt: 'It’s Time to Reshape the Conversation Around Body Image'

The author, Dr Rajeev Kurapati practices hospital medicine and holds the position of assistant professor of medicine at the University of Kentucky, USA. Triple-board certified, and specializing in obesity and lifestyle medicine, Rajeev is also the award-winning author of three books, and his writing has appeared in Slate, Cincinnati Enquirer, Journal of Medical Economics, Mind Body Green, Life Hack and Millennial Magazine.

Have you ever been bullied for being overweight? The reality of being a plus-sized person is that you’re trying to live a life just as complicated, exciting, fun and challenging as everyone else. But the problem is, at every turn, society sends the message that you should apologize for simply being in your own body. In his latest book, Dr Kurapati says, it’s time to reshape the conversation.

The Book of Body Positivity offers a fresh perspective on body image and weight management, and delves into why the measures aimed at controlling the so-called obesity epidemic have fallen short and presents solutions for a healthier future.