'My Doctor Is Real-Life Munna Bhai MBBS': How Sanjay Dutt Battled Lung Cancer

He further added, "My mother died of pancreatic cancer, my first wife (Richa Sharma) died of brain cancer. My first reaction was I do not want to take chemotherapy. If I am going to die, let me just die."

But his family, and the team under Dr Sewanti Limaye at Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, convinced him otherwise. Today, two years after intervention through precision oncology, Sanjay Dutt is cancer-free.