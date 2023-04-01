In Photos: Lifestyle Changes That Help Prevent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease
GERD is a condition in which the stomach acid or bile starts flowing towards the food pipe.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease or GERD is a disease associated with our digestive system. It has lately become more visible in young adults. They may suffer for long periods of time if they do not get proper treatment.
One is usually diagnosed with GERD when the flow of the stomach acid starts hampering your daily activities on a regular basis. Dr Ashwini Setya, Gastroenterologist and Programme Director at Delhi’s Max Super Speciality Hospital, explains more about this disease.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.