In Photos: Lifestyle Changes That Help Prevent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease or GERD is a disease associated with our digestive system. It has lately become more visible in young adults. They may suffer for long periods of time if they do not get proper treatment.

One is usually diagnosed with GERD when the flow of the stomach acid starts hampering your daily activities on a regular basis. Dr Ashwini Setya, Gastroenterologist and Programme Director at Delhi’s Max Super Speciality Hospital, explains more about this disease.