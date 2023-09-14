Scrub Typhus: 5 Deaths In Odisha & 9 In Shimla; Know More About the Infection

Scrub typhus, also known as bush typhus, is caused by a bacteria called Orientia tsutsugamushi. Scrub typhus is spread to people when infected chiggers (larval mites) bite them. The common symptoms of scrub typhus include fever, headache, body aches, and rash. It is a highly infectious disease and has gotten the attention of healthcare professionals due to the unexpected deaths in some parts of India. As per the reports by the officials, at least five people have died in Odisha and nine people in Shimla.

Odisha's Bargarh Chief District Medical and Public Health officer, Sadhu Charan Das informed that two cases out of five were reported from Sohela block while the rest were from Attabira, Bheden, and Barpali blocks of Bargarh district each. There were four other people who were infected but they were treated.