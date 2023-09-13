Nipah Virus Infection: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, Treatment & More

Two deaths have been reported due to the Nipah virus and four more cases are suspected in Kerala’s Kozhikode district. Health authorities have alarmed the people living in the area. Doctors and health workers have been asked to collect samples and send them to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) for confirmation.

Nipah virus (NiV) is a zoonotic virus that spreads between animals and people. It spreads mainly through fruit bats but can also spread through different animals like pigs, goats, horses, dogs, or cats.

The only way one can avoid infection from the Nipah virus is by avoiding any exposure to sick animals (especially bats and pigs). This will also require people to avoid food derived from that infected animal since it can contaminate raw date palm sap or fruit. The virus can also spread from person to person through bodily fluids thus one should be careful when coming in close contact with an infected person.