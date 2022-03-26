Purple Day/ Epilepsy Awareness Day 2022: History, Importance & How To Celebrate

Purple Day is also known as Epilepsy Awareness Day and it is celebrated on 26 March every year with an aim to raise awareness and curb the fear and stigma attached to epilepsy.

Research and reports suggest that there are 3.5 million people in the US who suffer from epilepsy, while nearly 50 million people around the world face similar challenges.

It is important to raise awareness about the condition because it can be handled better if it is diagnosed early and treated right.

Let us know more about the history, importance, and theme of Epilepsy Awareness Day 2022.