Busting Myths About Epilepsy

According to the reports of WHO, epilespy affects around 50 million people across the globe and at least 1.2 percent that is 3.4 million people in the US. The majority or nearly 80 percent of the people suffering from epilepsy come under the middle class or lower class group.

Epilepsy is often characterised by seizures that affects the electrical activity in the brain as well as the way a body functions. But along with fear, societal stigmatisation and misinformation makes the life more difficult for the ones suffering from the condition.

Let's state the facts, instead of the misconceptions and myths, that have been in the air for far too long.