Psoriasis: Triggers to Avoid the Flare-Ups

Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease and approximately 125 million are affected by this condition worldwide including 3.5% from the US. Psoriasis affects the skin and joints of the person resulting in red, inflamed, swelled up skin with difficulty in moving at times.

Though the causes of psoriasis are genetic mutations, excessive drinking, obesity, and stress, there are other things that may cause but often trigger the occasional flare-ups or make the condition worse.