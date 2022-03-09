No Smoking Day: History, Significance, and Theme

According to the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention or CDC, smokers live 10 years lesser than non-smokers and they are at a higher risk of suffering from diabetes, heart diseases, strokes, and other health conditions.

According to WHO, COVID-19 puts smokers at a higher risk of severe symptoms and death than non-smokers. That is why it becomes important to encourage people to quit the habit and there is a day specifically made to motivate people to do so.

No smoking day is celebrated on the second Wednesday of March and it is inspired by no tobacco day, which is celebrated in the United Kingdom. No smoking day will be celebrated on Wednesday, 9 March this year.

Know about the history, significance, and theme for this year's no smoking day.